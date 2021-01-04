Calithera Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,706 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 460% compared to the average volume of 1,197 call options.

NASDAQ CALA traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $2.87. 581,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.78. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CALA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

