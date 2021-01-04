Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

CALA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

NASDAQ CALA traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,090,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,311. The stock has a market cap of $191.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,942,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $574,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $572,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 41.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 120,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

