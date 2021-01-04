CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$36.00 at CIBC

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.63.

CAE stock traded down C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 471,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,990. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 161.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.26 and a 52 week high of C$42.00.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$622.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.9664378 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

