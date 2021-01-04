Cacti Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cacti Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after buying an additional 258,375 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,788,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,763,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $496.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,551. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.51 and its 200-day moving average is $401.15. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $503.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

