Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $34.28 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for 3.4% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $34,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA traded down $8.84 on Monday, reaching $205.22. The stock had a trading volume of 291,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,421,850. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.80. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.