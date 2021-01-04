Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cacti Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

KKR traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,621. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

