C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Now Covered by Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AI. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

AI opened at $138.75 on Monday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 32.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 77.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 1,809.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 14.8% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the period.

C3.ai Company Profile

