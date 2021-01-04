BTIG Research Increases Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $153.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $143.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.24.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $132.91 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $139.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

