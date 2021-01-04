BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Equities researchers at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, LiveTradingNews reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DT. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $43.24 on Monday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 154.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,682 shares in the company, valued at $48,526,193.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,710,686.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,760,158. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after purchasing an additional 230,266 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 48.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

