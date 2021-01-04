Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMTC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

NASDAQ BMTC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.41. 74,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Laplante purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

