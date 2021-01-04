Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE:BRO opened at $47.41 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.