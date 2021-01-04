Brokerages Set YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target at $4.10

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Santander lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 117,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 129.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 778,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YPF traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.55. 44,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,200. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.76). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

