Brokerages Set Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) Target Price at GBX 1,415.83

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,031.26 ($26.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,956.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,628.60. Oxford Instruments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 724 ($9.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

In other news, insider Gavin Hill sold 5,500 shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($25.67), for a total transaction of £108,075 ($141,200.68).

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.