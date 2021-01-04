Brokerages Set Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target at $26.79

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRBP shares. Roth Capital lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $75,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,033 shares of company stock worth $276,917 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. Research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.