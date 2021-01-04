Brokerages Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Price Target at $70.25

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

WMS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

WMS opened at $83.58 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $125,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock valued at $151,501,989 in the last three months. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,523,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,128,000 after buying an additional 492,506 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 730,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after acquiring an additional 466,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after acquiring an additional 337,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,527,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,665,000 after purchasing an additional 269,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,089.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 256,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

