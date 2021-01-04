Brokerages Expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.24 Million

Brokerages expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to report $17.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.30 million. The ExOne posted sales of $17.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year sales of $59.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.05 million to $59.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.87 million, with estimates ranging from $66.74 million to $69.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%.

XONE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

In other news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XONE. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,062,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after buying an additional 835,326 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,046,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The ExOne by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,390. The company has a market capitalization of $183.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

