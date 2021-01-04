Brokerages Expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Brokerages expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $9.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,965.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in SpartanNash by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 16.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SpartanNash by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SpartanNash by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 52,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

SPTN traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $17.41. 267,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,463. The stock has a market cap of $624.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

