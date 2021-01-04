Brokerages Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Cowen started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $8,158,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,245,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 446,035 shares of company stock valued at $81,115,746. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $527,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $221,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Paylocity by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $6.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.54. 2,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,710. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average of $164.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

