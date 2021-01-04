Brokerages Expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.43 Million

Brokerages expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to announce sales of $28.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.30 million. ION Geophysical reported sales of $42.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year sales of $123.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $125.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $111.88 million, with estimates ranging from $100.10 million to $123.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ION Geophysical.
ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.83 million.
Shares of IO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $35.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 4.10. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $8.83.
About ION Geophysical
ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.
