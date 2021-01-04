Brokerages Expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.43 Million

Brokerages expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to announce sales of $28.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.30 million. ION Geophysical reported sales of $42.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year sales of $123.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $125.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $111.88 million, with estimates ranging from $100.10 million to $123.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ION Geophysical.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.83 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ION Geophysical by 232.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $35.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 4.10. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.