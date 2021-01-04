Brokerages Expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will post sales of $278.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.00 million and the lowest is $271.90 million. Ingevity posted sales of $303.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.83 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on NGVT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.73. The company had a trading volume of 258,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. Ingevity has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $88.54.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

