Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($1.29). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 238.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($3.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.53) to ($3.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $847.13 million, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $62.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

