Brokerages Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Announce $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. D.R. Horton posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $9.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $10.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. 140166 raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $81.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 in the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

