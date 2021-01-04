Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to Post $0.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. United Natural Foods posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on UNFI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 35.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 48.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

UNFI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. 1,129,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $896.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

