Brokerages Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.91 Million

Analysts predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post $40.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.43 million and the lowest is $32.52 million. trivago posted sales of $172.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $298.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.08 million to $304.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $555.48 million, with estimates ranging from $490.39 million to $584.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.99 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 73.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of trivago stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.26. 51,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,456. The company has a market cap of $795.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

