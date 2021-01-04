Brokerages Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Truist raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.42 and a beta of 0.89.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.