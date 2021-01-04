Brokerages Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Post $1.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to post $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Synopsys posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,224. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after acquiring an additional 685,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,936,000 after purchasing an additional 80,851 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 21.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.52. 30,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.68. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

