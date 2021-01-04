Brokerages Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Million

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce sales of $1.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.77 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $8.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $249.81 million, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $900.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAGE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $86.51 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $90.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.