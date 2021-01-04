Brokerages Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Million

Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce sales of $1.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.77 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $8.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $249.81 million, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $900.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAGE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $86.51 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $90.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

