Brokerages Anticipate Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) to post sales of $35.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.10 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $59.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $178.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.40 million to $178.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $157.60 million, with estimates ranging from $151.60 million to $163.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.54 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSMT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSMT. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,523,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 243,746 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 187,112 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. The company has a market cap of $212.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.27.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

