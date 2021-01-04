Brokerages Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce sales of $33.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.77 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $103.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.65 million to $105.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $216.52 million, with estimates ranging from $203.69 million to $233.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million.

LPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $758,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,263. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

