Brokerages Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report $209.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.70 million and the highest is $214.00 million. LendingTree reported sales of $255.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $897.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $893.30 million to $902.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $945.46 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $220.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LendingTree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.47.

Shares of TREE stock traded down $3.25 on Friday, reaching $270.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.11 and a beta of 2.29. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $368.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in LendingTree by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

