Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.82. 2,676,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,912. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.61. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

