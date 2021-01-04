Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,020. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 588.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS.

In other news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

