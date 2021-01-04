Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 300,000 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,072,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,288,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,336.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 582,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 565,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 196,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,138.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 111,374 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

IYE traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 252,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,138. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.