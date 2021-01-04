Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires 90,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 2.5% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.52. 267,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,248,104. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,496 shares of company stock worth $28,082,897. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.