Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5,557.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BDN shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Shares of BDN opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.