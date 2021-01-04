Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) in the last few weeks:
- 12/31/2020 – Brandywine Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/15/2020 – Brandywine Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $9.50 to $10.50.
- 12/15/2020 – Brandywine Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $9.50 to $10.50.
- 12/14/2020 – Brandywine Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/2/2020 – Brandywine Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/25/2020 – Brandywine Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.
Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,561. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,758,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,289,000 after purchasing an additional 458,412 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 53.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,364 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 81.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,196 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.
