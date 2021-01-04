Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$235.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. CIBC raised their price target on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$250.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$222.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$219.50, for a total value of C$4,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,927,943.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$219.56 on Monday. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$125.01 and a 52-week high of C$231.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$218.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$206.68.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$508.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$523.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 5.5900001 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

