BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

NYSE BOX opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

