Bottos (BTO) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $131,772.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Gate.io, CoinEgg and BigONE. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00046284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.11 or 0.00315752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00030328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012076 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, Bibox, Gate.io, BigONE and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

