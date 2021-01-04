BOOM Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, BOOM has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $6,180.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 78.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00320286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00126595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00527809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00281139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00051360 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 971,265,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,234,780 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

