Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Downgraded by CIBC

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was downgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.49.

Bombardier stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

