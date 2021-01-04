Boltwood Capital Management Has $908,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its position in American Tower by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,628 shares of company stock worth $596,489. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,786,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,712. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.17 and its 200 day moving average is $244.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

