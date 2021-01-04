Boltwood Capital Management Has $518,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $31,000. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $11.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.72. 21,130,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,421,850. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.84 and its 200 day moving average is $181.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

