Boltwood Capital Management Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.3% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. United Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 53,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,412,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,573,000 after purchasing an additional 587,393 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,078,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,979,000 after buying an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 81,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock remained flat at $$36.81 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,494,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,465,898. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $204.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

