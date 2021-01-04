Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.79 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,242,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,095,366. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $187.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

