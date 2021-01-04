Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.50. 3,164,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,034. The company has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $173.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.80.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

