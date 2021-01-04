Boltwood Capital Management Buys 1,015 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,225,000. Model Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,924,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 39,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,498,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,793. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.63 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

