BOLT (BOLT) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One BOLT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $172,089.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOLT has traded up 54% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00125155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00236559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00529858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00277005 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00050050 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.