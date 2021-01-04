Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

NYSE:BCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 317,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.16. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 49,421 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.