Blur (BLUR) Price Reaches $0.0198 on Exchanges

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded up 35.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. Blur has a market capitalization of $125,294.22 and approximately $26,326.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blur has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Blur coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00320286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00126595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00527809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00281139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00051360 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,688,205 coins and its circulating supply is 6,328,205 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

